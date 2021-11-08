Why Should You Add Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) To Your Portfolio?

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) has a beta value of 3.11 and has seen 2.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.70M, closed the recent trade at $1.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.07 on the day or -6.52% during that session. The ARTL stock price is -239.81% off its 52-week high price of $3.67 and 55.56% above the 52-week low of $0.48. The 3-month trading volume is 6.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) trade information

Sporting -6.52% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the ARTL stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 17.56%. Year-to-date, Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares have moved 57.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 60.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) have changed 53.54%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.87% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -548.15% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -177.78% from the levels at last check today.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (ARTL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost 0.00% over the past 6 months.

ARTL Dividends

Artelo Biosciences Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.47% with a share float percentage of 20.43%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Artelo Biosciences Inc. having a total of 23 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.86 million shares worth more than $1.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.52% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.56 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.66 million and represent 2.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 0.68 million shares of worth $0.81 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $0.22 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.75% of company’s outstanding stock.