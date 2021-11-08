Why Should Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) Be In Your Portfolio?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 8.16 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.23B, closed the last trade at $7.57 per share which meant it gained $0.95 on the day or 14.35% during that session. The BKD stock price is -18.23% off its 52-week high price of $8.95 and 66.31% above the 52-week low of $2.55. The 3-month trading volume is 2.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.39.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) trade information

Sporting 14.35% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the BKD stock price touched $7.57 or saw a rise of 1.05%. Year-to-date, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares have moved 70.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have changed 18.65%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.35, which means that the shares’ value could jump 9.34% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -58.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.74% from current levels.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost 0.00% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.10%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $655.69 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $692.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $807.98 million and $852.17 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -18.80% for the current quarter and -18.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 130.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 10.00%.

BKD Dividends

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.03% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.03% with a share float percentage of 94.00%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Brookdale Senior Living Inc. having a total of 255 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 22.89 million shares worth more than $180.82 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 12.35% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 17.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $135.43 million and represent 9.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.82% shares in the company for having 5.22 million shares of worth $41.22 million while later fund manager owns 4.6 million shares of worth $36.32 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.48% of company’s outstanding stock.