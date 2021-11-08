Why Do Investors Buy Stock In CSX Corporation (CSX)?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) has a beta value of 1.21 and has seen 8.56 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $78.58B, closed the last trade at $35.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.06% during that session. The CSX stock price is -2.94% off its 52-week high price of $36.45 and 21.77% above the 52-week low of $27.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 10.02 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CSX Corporation (CSX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 5 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 28 have rated it as a Hold, with 14 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.4.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) trade information

Sporting -0.06% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the CSX stock price touched $35.41 or saw a rise of 2.16%. Year-to-date, CSX Corporation shares have moved 17.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) have changed 10.04%. Short interest in the company has seen 27.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.18.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $38.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.91% from current levels. The projected low price target is $22.00 while the price target rests at a high of $42.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -18.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 37.87% from current levels.

CSX Corporation (CSX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.98% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 14.70%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.14 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.19 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.65 billion and $2.83 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 18.50% for the current quarter and 13.00% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 12.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -13.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 16.30%.

CSX Dividends

CSX Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between January 19 and January 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.37 at a share yield of 1.04%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.34%.

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.42% with a share float percentage of 76.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CSX Corporation having a total of 1,768 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 186.29 million shares worth more than $5.98 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the holding of over 182.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.87 billion and represent 8.24% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.93% shares in the company for having 65.06 million shares of worth $1.93 billion while later fund manager owns 64.17 million shares of worth $2.06 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.89% of company’s outstanding stock.