Why Buy Stock In India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC)?

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) has a beta value of 4.48 and has seen 1.4 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $77.10M, closed the last trade at $1.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.1 on the day or -6.62% during that session. The IGC stock price is -229.79% off its 52-week high price of $4.65 and 14.89% above the 52-week low of $1.20. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.94 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.05 million shares.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) trade information

Sporting -6.62% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the IGC stock price touched $1.41 or saw a rise of 21.23%. Year-to-date, India Globalization Capital Inc. shares have moved -9.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC) have changed -1.40%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.47 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.23.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.05, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.05 while the price target rests at a high of $3.05. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -116.31% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -116.31% from current levels.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (IGC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.71% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.10% over the past 5 years.

IGC Dividends

India Globalization Capital Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 22 and November 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

India Globalization Capital Inc. (AMEX:IGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 16.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.78% with a share float percentage of 12.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with India Globalization Capital Inc. having a total of 30 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 0.91 million shares worth more than $1.63 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Davy Global Fund Management Ltd, with the holding of over 0.84 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.5 million and represent 2.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.74% shares in the company for having 0.69 million shares of worth $1.23 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $0.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.