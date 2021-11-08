When Is Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) Going To Be Good Investment?

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) has a beta value of 2.91 and has seen 5.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $713.25M, closed the last trade at $30.39 per share which meant it lost -$1.42 on the day or -4.46% during that session. The BGFV stock price is -40.51% off its 52-week high price of $42.70 and 75.85% above the 52-week low of $7.34. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.13.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) trade information

Sporting -4.46% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the BGFV stock price touched $30.39 or saw a rise of 28.83%. Year-to-date, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation shares have moved 208.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 25.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) have changed 22.94%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $31.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 1.97% from current levels. The projected low price target is $31.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2.01% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.01% from current levels.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.71% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $314.6 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $270.75 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $304.96 million and $290.58 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 3.20% for the current quarter and -6.80% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 29.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 546.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.54%.

BGFV Dividends

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 25 and October 29 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 3.29%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.26% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 59.94% with a share float percentage of 64.64%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 1.41 million shares worth more than $36.28 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 6.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP, with the holding of over 1.11 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.57 million and represent 4.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.66% shares in the company for having 0.6 million shares of worth $15.31 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $13.99 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.25% of company’s outstanding stock.