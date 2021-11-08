What Are The Chances Of Marin Software Incorporated. (MRIN) Being A Good Investment?

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) has a beta value of -0.14 and has seen 11.41 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $97.73M, closed the last trade at $7.37 per share which meant it gained $1.05 on the day or 16.61% during that session. The MRIN stock price is -269.88% off its 52-week high price of $27.26 and 81.82% above the 52-week low of $1.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.12 million shares.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) trade information

Sporting 16.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the MRIN stock price touched $7.37 or saw a rise of 9.24%. Year-to-date, Marin Software Incorporated shares have moved 264.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN) have changed -9.01%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.2 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.48.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 47.36% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -89.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -89.96% from current levels.

Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 397.97% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $115 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $115 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2019.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.40% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 1.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

MRIN Dividends

Marin Software Incorporated is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Marin Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:MRIN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.61% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.45% with a share float percentage of 22.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Marin Software Incorporated having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.43 million shares worth more than $0.77 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 7.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Sapphire Ventures, LLC, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.35 million and represent 3.50% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 0.16 million shares of worth $0.28 million while later fund manager owns 80482.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.45% of company’s outstanding stock.