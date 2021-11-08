Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) Suffers From Weak Fundamental Momentum

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 23.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $201.83B, closed the last trade at $50.44 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.36% during that session. The WFC stock price is -4.2% off its 52-week high price of $52.56 and 56.7% above the 52-week low of $21.84. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 23.3 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 26.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 13 out of 27 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.98.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Sporting -0.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the WFC stock price touched $50.44 or saw a rise of 4.03%. Year-to-date, Wells Fargo & Company shares have moved 67.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have changed 5.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 47.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.97.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $52.54, which means that the shares’ value could jump 4.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $45.00 while the price target rests at a high of $65.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -28.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.79% from current levels.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.24% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 3.90%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.45 billion for the current quarter. 13 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.94 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $17.97 billion and $17.93 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 2.70% for the current quarter and 0.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -36.90% over the past 5 years.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company is expected to release its next earnings report on January 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.80 at a share yield of 1.59%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 3.57%.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 72.70% with a share float percentage of 72.77%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Wells Fargo & Company having a total of 2,361 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 333.35 million shares worth more than $15.1 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.12% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 298.99 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.54 billion and represent 7.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Dodge & Cox Stock Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.84% shares in the company for having 116.75 million shares of worth $5.29 billion while later fund manager owns 87.37 million shares of worth $3.96 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.13% of company’s outstanding stock.