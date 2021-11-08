Weak Fundamental Momentum Sinks Lumen Technologies Inc.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 25.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.16B, closed the last trade at $14.11 per share which meant it gained $0.39 on the day or 2.84% during that session. The LUMN stock price is -17.65% off its 52-week high price of $16.60 and 36.0% above the 52-week low of $9.03. The 3-month trading volume is 11.27 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.50. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 14 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.38.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) trade information

Sporting 2.84% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the LUMN stock price touched $14.11 or saw a rise of 2.62%. Year-to-date, Lumen Technologies Inc. shares have moved 44.72%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) have changed 11.10%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $11.40, which means that the shares’ value could drop -23.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 0.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.3% from current levels.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (LUMN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.26% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.30%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.93 billion for the current quarter. 11 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.9 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.17 billion and $5.12 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -4.60% for the current quarter and -4.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -22.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 76.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.70%.

LUMN Dividends

Lumen Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.00 at a share yield of 7.09%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.69% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.92% with a share float percentage of 78.46%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lumen Technologies Inc. having a total of 996 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 126.7 million shares worth more than $1.72 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with the holding of over 97.26 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.32 billion and represent 8.80% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.83% shares in the company for having 31.22 million shares of worth $424.33 million while later fund manager owns 24.61 million shares of worth $334.46 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.23% of company’s outstanding stock.