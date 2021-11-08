Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) Lower

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 9.48 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.85B, closed the last trade at $21.12 per share which meant it gained $2.26 on the day or 11.98% during that session. The MNR stock price is 6.44% off its 52-week high price of $19.76 and 33.24% above the 52-week low of $14.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.91 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 872.04K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.08.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) trade information

Sporting 11.98% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the MNR stock price touched $21.12 or saw a rise of 0.09%. Year-to-date, Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation shares have moved 21.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR) have changed 10.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.92 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.64.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.40, which means that the shares’ value could drop -3.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.50. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1.8% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 10.04% from current levels.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (MNR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 10.46% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 7.60%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $40.4 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $41.84 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -34.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -520.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.00%.

MNR Dividends

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between November 22 and November 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.72 at a share yield of 3.41%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 4.44%.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation (NYSE:MNR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 64.53% with a share float percentage of 66.92%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation having a total of 313 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.76 million shares worth more than $182.76 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 9.42 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $176.25 million and represent 9.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Wasatch Core Growth Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.28% shares in the company for having 4.21 million shares of worth $77.79 million while later fund manager owns 3.5 million shares of worth $65.44 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.56% of company’s outstanding stock.