Wall Street Was Disappointed By CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK)’s 10.11% Stock Price Incline

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) has a beta value of 3.94 and has seen 0.83 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $801.79M, closed the recent trade at $22.55 per share which meant it gained $2.07 on the day or 10.11% during that session. The CLSK stock price is -88.91% off its 52-week high price of $42.60 and 63.41% above the 52-week low of $8.25. The 3-month trading volume is 1.83 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) trade information

Sporting 10.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the CLSK stock price touched $22.55 or saw a rise of 4.45%. Year-to-date, CleanSpark Inc. shares have moved -29.50%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) have changed 48.30%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $42.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 46.94% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $50.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -121.73% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -55.21% from the levels at last check today.

CleanSpark Inc. (CLSK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 26.19% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 376.70%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $25.51 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $46.5 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $1.96 million and $2.83 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 1,204.90% for the current quarter and 1,543.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.20% over the past 5 years.

CLSK Dividends

CleanSpark Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 02 and August 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

CleanSpark Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 29.02% with a share float percentage of 31.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CleanSpark Inc. having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 2.23 million shares worth more than $37.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 45.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.73 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.76 million and represent 35.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 18.69% shares in the company for having 0.91 million shares of worth $10.56 million while later fund manager owns 0.91 million shares of worth $15.14 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 18.67% of company’s outstanding stock.