Viatris Inc. (VTRS) Investors To Reap Good Returns Once Again

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 12.97 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $16.54B, closed the last trade at $13.73 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.37% during that session. The VTRS stock price is -37.36% off its 52-week high price of $18.86 and 5.75% above the 52-week low of $12.94. The 3-month trading volume is 7.49 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Viatris Inc. (VTRS) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 3 rate it as Overweight. 9 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.88.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) trade information

Sporting 0.37% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the VTRS stock price touched $13.73 or saw a rise of 1.86%. Year-to-date, Viatris Inc. shares have moved -26.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.85%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) have changed 0.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.85, which means that the shares’ value could jump 27.16% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -67.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.25% from current levels.

Viatris Inc. (VTRS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -8.71% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 49.20%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.39 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.42 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.97 billion and $3.62 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 47.70% for the current quarter and 22.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -21.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -7.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 0.40%.

VTRS Dividends

Viatris Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.44 at a share yield of 3.20%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.51% with a share float percentage of 75.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Viatris Inc. having a total of 1,399 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 129.83 million shares worth more than $1.86 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.74% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 87.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.25 billion and represent 7.26% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.57% shares in the company for having 55.23 million shares of worth $734.6 million while later fund manager owns 34.14 million shares of worth $487.89 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.82% of company’s outstanding stock.