Vale S.A. (VALE)’s Stock Price Falls Due To Weak Fundamental Momentum

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) has a beta value of 1.06 and has seen 54.76 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $60.53B, closed the last trade at $11.61 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -1.53% during that session. The VALE stock price is -99.57% off its 52-week high price of $23.17 and 5.34% above the 52-week low of $10.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 52.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 33.19 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Vale S.A. (VALE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 19 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.59.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) trade information

Sporting -1.53% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the VALE stock price touched $11.61 or saw a rise of 9.93%. Year-to-date, Vale S.A. shares have moved -30.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -8.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) have changed -19.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 57.43 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.12, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.93% from current levels. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $26.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -123.94% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.25% from current levels.

Vale S.A. (VALE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 55.90%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $18.91 billion for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $17.16 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $10.83 billion and $14.62 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 74.50% for the current quarter and 17.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 21.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 500.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.10%.

VALE Dividends

Vale S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.88 at a share yield of 7.58%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.44% with a share float percentage of 25.44%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vale S.A. having a total of 601 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 269.89 million shares worth more than $4.69 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 5.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 167.13 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.9 billion and represent 3.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Europacific Growth Fund and Invesco Developing Markets Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.03% shares in the company for having 159.87 million shares of worth $2.78 billion while later fund manager owns 66.01 million shares of worth $1.33 billion as of Apr 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.25% of company’s outstanding stock.