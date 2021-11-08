VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY) Must Gain 8.28% To Achieve Consensus Price Target

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) has a beta value of 2.30 and has seen 1.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $218.50M, closed the last trade at $4.21 per share which meant it gained $0.48 on the day or 12.87% during that session. The EGY stock price is 11.16% off its 52-week high price of $3.74 and 79.81% above the 52-week low of $0.85. The 3-month trading volume is 230.32K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.23.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) trade information

Sporting 12.87% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the EGY stock price touched $4.21 or saw a rise of 0.47%. Year-to-date, VAALCO Energy Inc. shares have moved 137.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 34.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY) have changed 32.39%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.59, which means that the shares’ value could jump 8.28% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.13. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -21.85% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 4.99% from current levels.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (EGY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 60.08% over the past 6 months.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $45.2 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $49.6 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 16.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 437.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 2.00%.

EGY Dividends

VAALCO Energy Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 01 and November 05 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.78% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 41.35% with a share float percentage of 42.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VAALCO Energy Inc. having a total of 71 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Tieton Capital Management, LLC with over 3.71 million shares worth more than $12.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Tieton Capital Management, LLC held 6.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 3.25 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.57 million and represent 5.55% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.98% shares in the company for having 1.74 million shares of worth $5.67 million while later fund manager owns 0.76 million shares of worth $2.47 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.30% of company’s outstanding stock.