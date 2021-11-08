Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) Outlook And Short Term Estimates

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) has a beta value of 0.87 and has seen 3.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $744.65M, closed the last trade at $14.20 per share which meant it lost -$15.56 on the day or -52.28% during that session. The TRHC stock price is -388.1% off its 52-week high price of $69.31 and -62.89% below the 52-week low of $23.13. The 3-month trading volume is 285.47K shares.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) trade information

Sporting -52.28% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the TRHC stock price touched $14.20 or saw a rise of 55.11%. Year-to-date, Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. shares have moved -66.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -47.70%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) have changed -40.46%.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (TRHC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -68.32% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 15.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $88.5 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $96.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $70.51 million and $77.05 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 25.50% for the current quarter and 25.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -35.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -136.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

TRHC Dividends

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 06 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 9.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.00% with a share float percentage of 103.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tabula Rasa HealthCare Inc. having a total of 247 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.48 million shares worth more than $173.84 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 13.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Macquarie Group Limited, with the holding of over 2.65 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $132.53 million and represent 10.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.13% shares in the company for having 1.52 million shares of worth $76.18 million while later fund manager owns 1.06 million shares of worth $45.92 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.28% of company’s outstanding stock.