Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) Forecast To Gain 28.6% To Hit Consensus Price Target

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) has a beta value of 2.11 and has seen 4.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $391.68M, closed the recent trade at $7.14 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 6.57% during that session. The ANY stock price is -67.79% off its 52-week high price of $11.98 and 82.77% above the 52-week low of $1.23. The 3-month trading volume is 31.66 million shares.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) trade information

Sporting 6.57% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the ANY stock price touched $7.14 or saw a rise of 1.24%. Year-to-date, Sphere 3D Corp. shares have moved 368.53%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) have changed 0.60%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -40.06% from the levels at last check today.

Sphere 3D Corp. (ANY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 318.75% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 66.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 38.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

ANY Dividends

Sphere 3D Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 15 and November 19 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 8.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.24% with a share float percentage of 12.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sphere 3D Corp. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust with over 0.9 million shares worth more than $5.38 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust held 2.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Cutler Group LP, with the holding of over 0.15 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.86 million and represent 0.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Banking & Finance Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.50% shares in the company for having 0.9 million shares of worth $3.06 million while later fund manager owns 4117.0 shares of worth $26719.0 as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.