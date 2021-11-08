Small Cap Stock KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) Is A Buy – Analysts

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.88B, closed the recent trade at $18.01 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.11% during that session. The BEKE stock price is -340.87% off its 52-week high price of $79.40 and 15.88% above the 52-week low of $15.15. The 3-month trading volume is 12.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 15 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.04.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Sporting -0.11% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the BEKE stock price touched $18.01 or saw a rise of 6.44%. Year-to-date, KE Holdings Inc. shares have moved -70.70%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) have changed -5.85%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $165.84, which means that the shares’ value could jump 89.14% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $116.59 while the price target rests at a high of $254.35. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1312.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -547.36% from the levels at last check today.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -61.47% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 10.50%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.4 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.69 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $2.62 billion and $3.52 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -8.40% for the current quarter and -23.60% for the next.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 126.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.61%.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.89% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 33.44% with a share float percentage of 33.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with KE Holdings Inc. having a total of 365 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 81.17 million shares worth more than $3.87 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 9.06% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Baillie Gifford and Company, with the holding of over 20.84 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $380.48 million and represent 2.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Artisan Developing World Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.46% shares in the company for having 4.13 million shares of worth $197.07 million while later fund manager owns 3.81 million shares of worth $181.45 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.42% of company’s outstanding stock.