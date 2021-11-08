Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI)

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) has seen 4.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $35.49M, closed the last trade at $2.47 per share which meant it lost -$0.23 on the day or -8.52% during that session. The PTPI stock price is -141.3% off its 52-week high price of $5.96 and 36.84% above the 52-week low of $1.56. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 49.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.56 million shares.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Sporting -8.52% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the PTPI stock price touched $2.47 or saw a rise of 35.34%. Year-to-date, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -43.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 41.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) have changed 47.02%. Short interest in the company has seen 54560.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.13.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -28.41% over the past 6 months.

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.66% with a share float percentage of 15.28%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 21 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NorthRock Partners, LLC with over 0.34 million shares worth more than $1.26 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, NorthRock Partners, LLC held 3.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.19 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.69 million and represent 1.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.46% shares in the company for having 45280.0 shares of worth $0.17 million while later fund manager owns 43424.0 shares of worth $0.16 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.44% of company’s outstanding stock.