Shares Of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) Gain 16.58% In A Month

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) has a beta value of 1.55 and has seen 9.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.28B, closed the last trade at $90.97 per share which meant it gained $12.89 on the day or 16.51% during that session. The SHAK stock price is -52.12% off its 52-week high price of $138.38 and 25.0% above the 52-week low of $68.23. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 733.20K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 10 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) trade information

Sporting 16.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the SHAK stock price touched $90.97 or saw a rise of 9.8%. Year-to-date, Shake Shack Inc. shares have moved 7.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 31.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) have changed 16.58%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $90.67, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $75.00 while the price target rests at a high of $118.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -29.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 17.56% from current levels.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 1.35% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.90%.

18 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $197.46 million for the current quarter. 18 have an estimated revenue figure of $202.14 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $130.4 million and $157.51 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 51.40% for the current quarter and 28.30% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -11.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -284.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.50%.

SHAK Dividends

Shake Shack Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.47% with a share float percentage of 97.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Shake Shack Inc. having a total of 365 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 6.99 million shares worth more than $747.8 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 17.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Fred Alger Management, LLC, with the holding of over 4.55 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $486.89 million and represent 11.62% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.66% shares in the company for having 2.61 million shares of worth $204.41 million while later fund manager owns 2.26 million shares of worth $227.22 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.77% of company’s outstanding stock.