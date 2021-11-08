Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) Short-Term Forecasts And Estimates

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) has a beta value of 2.73 and has seen 2.26 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $697.57M, closed the last trade at $7.21 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 11.61% during that session. The WTTR stock price is -5.13% off its 52-week high price of $7.58 and 57.7% above the 52-week low of $3.05. The 3-month trading volume is 375.24K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) trade information

Sporting 11.61% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the WTTR stock price touched $7.21 or saw a rise of 3.99%. Year-to-date, Select Energy Services Inc. shares have moved 75.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.97%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) have changed 28.29%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.38, which means that the shares’ value could jump 2.3% from current levels. The projected low price target is $5.75 while the price target rests at a high of $9.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -24.83% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.25% from current levels.

Select Energy Services Inc. (WTTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.54% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 16.20%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $196.31 million for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $204.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $103.34 million and $133.34 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 90.00% for the current quarter and 53.70% for the next.

WTTR Dividends

Select Energy Services Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Select Energy Services Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 71.51% with a share float percentage of 79.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Select Energy Services Inc. having a total of 189 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SCF Partners, Inc. with over 13.81 million shares worth more than $68.77 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, SCF Partners, Inc. held 15.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 5.55 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.65 million and represent 6.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.18% shares in the company for having 4.55 million shares of worth $25.83 million while later fund manager owns 1.48 million shares of worth $7.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.