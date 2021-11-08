Revlon Inc. (REV) Shares Are Up 25.00% YTD

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) has a beta value of 2.80 and has seen 1.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $636.92M, closed the last trade at $14.85 per share which meant it gained $2.98 on the day or 25.11% during that session. The REV stock price is -27.95% off its 52-week high price of $19.00 and 63.57% above the 52-week low of $5.41. The 3-month trading volume is 89.09K shares.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) trade information

Sporting 25.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the REV stock price touched $14.85 or saw a rise of 4.81%. Year-to-date, Revlon Inc. shares have moved 25.00%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 43.34%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV) have changed 47.03%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $14.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -6.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $14.00 while the price target rests at a high of $14.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is 5.72% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.72% from current levels.

Revlon Inc. (REV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 45.87% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 13.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $549.8 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $674.7 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $566.7 million and $626.6 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.00% for the current quarter and 7.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -272.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 5.00%.

REV Dividends

Revlon Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 10 and November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Revlon Inc. (NYSE:REV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 86.97% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.45% with a share float percentage of 80.25%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Revlon Inc. having a total of 105 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mittleman Investment Management, LLC with over 1.7 million shares worth more than $20.9 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC held 3.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alberta Investment Managament Corp, with the holding of over 1.01 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.43 million and represent 1.88% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.37% shares in the company for having 0.2 million shares of worth $2.45 million while later fund manager owns 0.18 million shares of worth $2.22 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.34% of company’s outstanding stock.