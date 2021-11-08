Oil States International Inc. (OIS) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2021

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) has a beta value of 3.66 and has seen 0.68 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $400.81M, closed the recent trade at $7.14 per share which meant it gained $0.32 on the day or 4.69% during that session. The OIS stock price is -32.91% off its 52-week high price of $9.49 and 62.75% above the 52-week low of $2.66. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 850.22K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Oil States International Inc. (OIS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

Sporting 4.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the OIS stock price touched $7.14 or saw a fall of 0.0%. Year-to-date, Oil States International Inc. shares have moved 35.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 12.54%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) have changed 3.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.72.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $7.63, which means that the shares’ value could jump 6.42% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -40.06% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 29.97% from the levels at last check today.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 5.57% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -9.10%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $153.12 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $156.07 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $134.76 million and $137.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 13.60% for the current quarter and 13.60% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -63.22% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -107.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -6.99%.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.65% with a share float percentage of 95.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Oil States International Inc. having a total of 205 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 10.51 million shares worth more than $82.53 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 17.13% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 6.18 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $48.51 million and represent 10.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck Vectors ETF Tr- Oil Services ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.67% shares in the company for having 4.09 million shares of worth $23.98 million while later fund manager owns 3.22 million shares of worth $18.85 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.24% of company’s outstanding stock.