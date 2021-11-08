NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) Disappoints Wall Street With -0.72% Stock Price Loss

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has a beta value of 0.66 and has seen 7.78 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.51B, closed the last trade at $24.77 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -0.72% during that session. The NLOK stock price is -16.75% off its 52-week high price of $28.92 and 27.41% above the 52-week low of $17.98. The 3-month trading volume is 3.69 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.42.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) trade information

Sporting -0.72% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the NLOK stock price touched $24.77 or saw a rise of 5.28%. Year-to-date, NortonLifeLock Inc. shares have moved 19.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have changed -3.73%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $28.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $27.00 while the price target rests at a high of $30.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -21.11% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -9.0% from current levels.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 17.50% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 9.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $695.3 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $699.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 29.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.70%.

NLOK Dividends

NortonLifeLock Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.50 at a share yield of 2.02%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.46% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.03% with a share float percentage of 100.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NortonLifeLock Inc. having a total of 857 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital World Investors with over 68.56 million shares worth more than $1.87 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Capital World Investors held 11.79% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 63.17 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.72 billion and represent 10.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fundamental Investors Inc and American Balanced Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.58% shares in the company for having 26.65 million shares of worth $725.31 million while later fund manager owns 21.88 million shares of worth $595.51 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.76% of company’s outstanding stock.