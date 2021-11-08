Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) Has Great Growth Outlook For 2021

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.79B, closed the recent trade at $10.10 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 7.11% during that session. The MVST stock price is -149.5% off its 52-week high price of $25.20 and 26.93% above the 52-week low of $7.38. The 3-month trading volume is 3.04 million shares.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

Sporting 7.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the MVST stock price touched $10.10 or saw a fall of -1.3%. Year-to-date, Microvast Holdings Inc. shares have moved -44.85%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) have changed 23.92%.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -18.28% over the past 6 months.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.67% with a share float percentage of 33.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Microvast Holdings Inc. having a total of 57 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 0.69 million shares worth more than $9.38 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Susquehanna International Group, LLP held 0.23% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alpine Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 0.61 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.33 million and represent 0.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Salient Midstream & MLP Fund and iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.10% shares in the company for having 0.3 million shares of worth $2.66 million while later fund manager owns 0.22 million shares of worth $1.81 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.07% of company’s outstanding stock.