Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2021

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) has seen 2.02 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.02B, closed the recent trade at $5.86 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 4.55% during that session. The RIDE stock price is -438.74% off its 52-week high price of $31.57 and 20.82% above the 52-week low of $4.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.81 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.30. 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.51.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) trade information

Sporting 4.55% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the RIDE stock price touched $5.86 or saw a rise of 4.09%. Year-to-date, Lordstown Motors Corp. shares have moved -72.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.32%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) have changed 11.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 30.27 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.14.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.75, which means that the shares’ value could drop -23.37% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -70.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 82.94% from the levels at last check today.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.02% over the past 6 months.

3 have an estimated revenue figure of $45.67 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

RIDE Dividends

Lordstown Motors Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 11 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 37.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 30.04% with a share float percentage of 47.69%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Lordstown Motors Corp. having a total of 197 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 10.07 million shares worth more than $111.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 5.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 8.29 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $91.69 million and represent 4.68% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.83% shares in the company for having 3.23 million shares of worth $35.77 million while later fund manager owns 3.06 million shares of worth $20.16 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.73% of company’s outstanding stock.