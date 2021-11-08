Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) Has Strong Growth Prospects Through 2021

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has a beta value of 1.30 and has seen 8.01 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.81B, closed the last trade at $123.80 per share which meant it gained $16.28 on the day or 15.14% during that session. The LYV stock price is 13.14% off its 52-week high price of $107.53 and 57.07% above the 52-week low of $53.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.79 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.85 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.1.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) trade information

Sporting 15.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the LYV stock price touched $123.80 or saw a rise of 3.09%. Year-to-date, Live Nation Entertainment Inc. shares have moved 68.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) have changed 25.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.41 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $106.25, which means that the shares’ value could drop -16.52% from current levels. The projected low price target is $70.00 while the price target rests at a high of $127.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2.58% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.46% from current levels.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (LYV) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 49.05% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 161.70%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.08 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.94 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $193.51 million and $237.38 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 974.00% for the current quarter and 716.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 22.50% over the past 5 years.

LYV Dividends

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.75% with a share float percentage of 111.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Live Nation Entertainment Inc. having a total of 725 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.01 million shares worth more than $1.27 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.86% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Public Investment Fund, with the holding of over 12.57 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.06 billion and represent 5.74% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 5.44 million shares of worth $445.61 million while later fund manager owns 3.97 million shares of worth $336.37 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.81% of company’s outstanding stock.