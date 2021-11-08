Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) Is A Great Bargain Stock To Take A Look At

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $411.50M, closed the recent trade at $4.33 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 1.41% during that session. The KPLT stock price is -353.81% off its 52-week high price of $19.65 and 28.41% above the 52-week low of $3.10. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) trade information

Sporting 1.41% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the KPLT stock price touched $4.33 or saw a rise of 7.87%. Year-to-date, Katapult Holdings Inc. shares have moved -65.84%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) have changed -8.96%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.61.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.38% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.00 while the price target rests at a high of $7.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -61.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.57% from the levels at last check today.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (KPLT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -62.80% over the past 6 months.

0 have an estimated revenue figure of $77.47 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

KPLT Dividends

Katapult Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 12 and August 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Katapult Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 39.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 39.86% with a share float percentage of 65.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Katapult Holdings Inc. having a total of 83 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Iridian Asset Management LLC with over 5.68 million shares worth more than $61.39 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Iridian Asset Management LLC held 5.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tiger Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 5.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $54.05 million and represent 5.16% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Next Gen SPAC Derived ETF. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.06% shares in the company for having 61415.0 shares of worth $0.49 million while later fund manager owns 8123.0 shares of worth $87809.0 as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.