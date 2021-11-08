Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A -1.05% Fall

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) has seen 1.62 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $43.60M, closed the last trade at $1.88 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.05% during that session. The JUPW stock price is -372.34% off its 52-week high price of $8.88 and 33.51% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.63 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 914.09K shares.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) trade information

Sporting -1.05% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the JUPW stock price touched $1.88 or saw a rise of 16.07%. Year-to-date, Jupiter Wellness Inc. shares have moved -63.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW) have changed 11.24%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.55.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (JUPW) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -55.97% over the past 6 months.

JUPW Dividends

Jupiter Wellness Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Jupiter Wellness Inc. (NASDAQ:JUPW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 41.94% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.56% with a share float percentage of 31.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Jupiter Wellness Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Glenview Trust Co with over 1.99 million shares worth more than $9.43 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Glenview Trust Co held 17.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is M Holdings Securities, Inc., with the holding of over 50155.0 shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.24 million and represent 0.44% of shares outstanding.