Investor Confidence Shakens After Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ: PROG) Share Prices Gain $0.08

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) has seen 8.41 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $520.12M, closed the recent trade at $3.60 per share which meant it gained $0.08 on the day or 2.27% during that session. The PROG stock price is -118.33% off its 52-week high price of $7.86 and 81.67% above the 52-week low of $0.66. The 3-month trading volume is 61.33 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Progenity Inc. (PROG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.45.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) trade information

Sporting 2.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the PROG stock price touched $3.60 or saw a rise of 11.98%. Year-to-date, Progenity Inc. shares have moved -33.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG) have changed 151.43%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $6.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $2.00 while the price target rests at a high of $12.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -233.33% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 44.44% from the levels at last check today.

Progenity Inc. (PROG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 49.79% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -46.60%.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.8 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.13 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $25.94 million and $14.28 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -85.40% for the current quarter and -78.10% for the next.

PROG Dividends

Progenity Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Progenity Inc. (NASDAQ:PROG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.12% with a share float percentage of 72.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Progenity Inc. having a total of 52 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Athyrium Capital Management, LP with over 36.4 million shares worth more than $129.94 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Athyrium Capital Management, LP held 45.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Armistice Capital, LLC, with the holding of over 7.6 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $27.12 million and represent 9.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.71% shares in the company for having 0.56 million shares of worth $2.02 million while later fund manager owns 0.31 million shares of worth $1.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.