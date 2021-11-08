Investor Confidence Is Shaken After Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Share Prices Gained By $0.68

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has a beta value of 1.18 and has seen 12.94 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $80.81B, closed the last trade at $72.92 per share which meant it gained $0.68 on the day or 0.94% during that session. The MU stock price is -32.97% off its 52-week high price of $96.96 and 27.62% above the 52-week low of $52.78. The 3-month trading volume is 18.47 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 35 have rated it as a Hold, with 25 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) trade information

Sporting 0.94% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the MU stock price touched $72.92 or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, Micron Technology Inc. shares have moved -3.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.53%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) have changed 3.37%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.33, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $58.00 while the price target rests at a high of $165.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -126.28% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 20.46% from current levels.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Micron Technology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -9.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 45.87%, compared to 50.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 84.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 116.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 22.27%.

MU Dividends

Micron Technology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 05 and January 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.40 at a share yield of 0.55%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.