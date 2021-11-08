InnSuites Hospitality Trust. (IHT) Is Up 17.09%, As Bears Mark A Gain

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) has a beta value of 0.39 and has seen 0.75 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $34.30M, closed the recent trade at $4.59 per share which meant it gained $0.67 on the day or 17.09% during that session. The IHT stock price is -221.79% off its 52-week high price of $14.77 and 69.28% above the 52-week low of $1.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 85900.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 276.96K shares.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) trade information

Sporting 17.09% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the IHT stock price touched $4.59 or saw a rise of 8.2%. Year-to-date, InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares have moved 78.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.38%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT) have changed 3.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 21730.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.07.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.65% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 2.90% over the past 5 years.

IHT Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust is expected to release its next earnings report on March 24 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.02 at a share yield of 0.51%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.12%.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (AMEX:IHT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 69.65% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.76% with a share float percentage of 9.09%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InnSuites Hospitality Trust having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.14 million shares worth more than $0.91 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.53% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 51296.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.34 million and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.58% shares in the company for having 51296.0 shares of worth $0.34 million while later fund manager owns 27789.0 shares of worth $0.14 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.31% of company’s outstanding stock.