How Will Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Perform In The Next Few Months?

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has a beta value of 2.63 and has seen 10.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $22.61B, closed the last trade at $96.67 per share which meant it gained $7.94 on the day or 8.95% during that session. The RCL stock price is -2.66% off its 52-week high price of $99.24 and 40.38% above the 52-week low of $57.63. The 3-month trading volume is 3.36 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.40. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 6 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 2 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$4.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Sporting 8.95% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the RCL stock price touched $96.67 or saw a rise of 1.41%. Year-to-date, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. shares have moved 29.43%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.50%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) have changed 8.87%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $95.83, which means that the shares’ value could drop -0.88% from current levels. The projected low price target is $65.00 while the price target rests at a high of $135.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -39.65% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 32.76% from current levels.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 15.18% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -18.80%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $616.55 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.09 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood -$33.69 million and $34.14 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -1,930.20% for the current quarter and 3,097.10% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -61.40% over the past 5 years.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.09% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.70% with a share float percentage of 78.81%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. having a total of 951 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 22.62 million shares worth more than $1.94 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 22.08 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.89 billion and represent 8.67% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.60% shares in the company for having 16.79 million shares of worth $1.44 billion while later fund manager owns 7.52 million shares of worth $644.08 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.96% of company’s outstanding stock.