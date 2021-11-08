How Will loanDepot Inc. (NYSE: LDI) Perform In The Next Few Months?

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) has seen 1.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.99B, closed the last trade at $6.41 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -0.31% during that session. The LDI stock price is -503.43% off its 52-week high price of $38.68 and 7.18% above the 52-week low of $5.95. The 3-month trading volume is 533.41K shares.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) trade information

Sporting -0.31% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the LDI stock price touched $6.41 or saw a rise of 27.9%. Year-to-date, loanDepot Inc. shares have moved -69.98%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI) have changed 0.47%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

loanDepot Inc. (LDI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.21% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -20.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $887.09 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $740.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 112.50% over the past 5 years.

LDI Dividends

loanDepot Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 03 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.32 at a share yield of 4.99%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

loanDepot Inc. (NYSE:LDI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.24% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.60% with a share float percentage of 18.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with loanDepot Inc. having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund with over 0.7 million shares worth more than $9.03 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund held 4.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 0.5 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.47 million and represent 3.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.56% shares in the company for having 92379.0 shares of worth $1.19 million while later fund manager owns 87780.0 shares of worth $1.13 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.53% of company’s outstanding stock.