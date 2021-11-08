How Is The Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) has seen 2.6 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $28.79M, closed the last trade at $3.70 per share which meant it lost $0.0 on the day or 0.00% during that session. The IINN stock price is -159.19% off its 52-week high price of $9.59 and 39.19% above the 52-week low of $2.25. The 3-month trading volume is 3.98 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) trade information

Sporting 0.00% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the IINN stock price touched $3.70 or saw a rise of 15.72%. Year-to-date, Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. shares have moved -22.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.69%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN) have changed 41.22%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 63.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $10.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -170.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -170.27% from current levels.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (IINN) estimates and forecasts

IINN Dividends

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ:IINN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 33.82% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.22% with a share float percentage of 1.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd. having a total of 2 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Perkins Capital Management, Inc. with over 92000.0 shares worth more than $0.25 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. held 1.34% of shares outstanding.