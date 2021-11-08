How Is The Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) has seen 2.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $838.73M, closed the recent trade at $31.84 per share which meant it lost -$0.77 on the day or -2.36% during that session. The BKKT stock price is -59.55% off its 52-week high price of $50.80 and 74.87% above the 52-week low of $8.00. The 3-month trading volume is 10.05 million shares.

Sporting -2.36% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the BKKT stock price touched $31.84 or saw a rise of 19.9%. Year-to-date, Bakkt Holdings Inc. shares have moved 223.51%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -23.31%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) have changed 226.10%.

The company’s shares have gained 207.35% over the past 6 months.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Insiders own 23.02% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.43% with a share float percentage of 103.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bakkt Holdings Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Invesco Ltd. with over 3.6 million shares worth more than $36.05 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Invesco Ltd. held 17.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Alpine Global Management, LLC, with the holding of over 2.81 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $28.17 million and represent 13.57% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Small Cap Growth Fund and Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.96% shares in the company for having 1.65 million shares of worth $16.52 million while later fund manager owns 1.22 million shares of worth $12.35 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.89% of company’s outstanding stock.