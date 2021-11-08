HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) has a beta value of 4.41 and has seen 7.76 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.13B, closed the recent trade at $4.89 per share which meant it gained $0.47 on the day or 10.63% during that session. The HIVE stock price is -17.59% off its 52-week high price of $5.75 and 93.05% above the 52-week low of $0.34. The 3-month trading volume is 6.89 million shares.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Sporting 10.63% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the HIVE stock price touched $4.89 or saw a fall of -2.09%. Year-to-date, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares have moved 133.86%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 24.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) have changed 49.83%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.00, which means that the shares’ value could drop -22.25% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.00 while the price target rests at a high of $4.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is 18.2% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.2% from the levels at last check today.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 42.81% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.30% over the past 5 years.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund with over 1.3 million shares worth more than $4.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2018, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held 2.27% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is iShares Russell 2000 ETF, with the holding of over 0.91 million shares as of Jun 29, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.04 million and represent 1.59% of shares outstanding.