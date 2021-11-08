Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Surprises Wall Street With 0.69% Stock Price Gain

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has a beta value of 2.75 and has seen 7.38 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $21.84B, closed the last trade at $24.69 per share which meant it gained $0.17 on the day or 0.69% during that session. The HAL stock price is -8.34% off its 52-week high price of $26.75 and 50.3% above the 52-week low of $12.27. The 3-month trading volume is 8.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Halliburton Company (HAL) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 32 have rated it as a Hold, with 18 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.28.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Sporting 0.69% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the HAL stock price touched $24.69 or saw a rise of 3.86%. Year-to-date, Halliburton Company shares have moved 30.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) have changed 5.60%.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 8.58% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 4.90%.

19 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3.91 billion for the current quarter. 19 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.08 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -33.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -158.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 60.10%.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is expected to release its next earnings report between January 17 and January 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.18 at a share yield of 0.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.31% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.78% with a share float percentage of 79.02%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Halliburton Company having a total of 949 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 100.27 million shares worth more than $2.32 billion. As of Jun 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 65.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.51 billion and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.12% shares in the company for having 27.75 million shares of worth $641.66 million while later fund manager owns 24.67 million shares of worth $570.38 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.77% of company’s outstanding stock.