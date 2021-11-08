GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG): What Makes The Stock Good?

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) has a beta value of 2.75 and has seen 1.3 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.32B, closed the last trade at $22.22 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.18% during that session. The GRWG stock price is -204.91% off its 52-week high price of $67.75 and 17.6% above the 52-week low of $18.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.78 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.11.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) trade information

Sporting 0.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the GRWG stock price touched $22.22 or saw a rise of 4.14%. Year-to-date, GrowGeneration Corp. shares have moved -44.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.41%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) have changed -8.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.3 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.34.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 48.62% from current levels. The projected low price target is $35.00 while the price target rests at a high of $60.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -170.03% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -57.52% from current levels.

GrowGeneration Corp. (GRWG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -46.64% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 143.70%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $123 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $132.36 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $55.01 million and $61.92 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 123.60% for the current quarter and 113.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 194.30% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

GRWG Dividends

GrowGeneration Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 09 and November 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 53.09% with a share float percentage of 57.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with GrowGeneration Corp. having a total of 303 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 3.05 million shares worth more than $151.37 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 2.26 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.45 million and represent 6.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.70% shares in the company for having 2.09 million shares of worth $103.81 million while later fund manager owns 1.27 million shares of worth $55.07 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.48% of company’s outstanding stock.