Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) has a beta value of 1.25 and has seen 1.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.92M, closed the last trade at $0.42 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -5.78% during that session. The AUMN stock price is -209.52% off its 52-week high price of $1.30 and 4.76% above the 52-week low of $0.40. The 3-month trading volume is 630.11K shares.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Sporting -5.78% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the AUMN stock price touched $0.42 or saw a rise of 11.58%. Year-to-date, Golden Minerals Company shares have moved -44.46%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) have changed -3.76%.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -44.39% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 304.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $7.03 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $7.31 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 32.10% over the past 5 years.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.93% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 31.58% with a share float percentage of 31.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Golden Minerals Company having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 6.26 million shares worth more than $4.13 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.84% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 1.42 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.94 million and represent 0.87% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF. As of Mar 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.88% shares in the company for having 4.69 million shares of worth $3.09 million while later fund manager owns 3.51 million shares of worth $2.16 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.