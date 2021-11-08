Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE: GNK) Forecast To Gain 41.77% And Reach Consensus Price Target

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has a beta value of 0.94 and has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $700.38M, closed the last trade at $15.81 per share which meant it lost -$0.9 on the day or -5.39% during that session. The GNK stock price is -39.15% off its 52-week high price of $22.00 and 59.46% above the 52-week low of $6.41. The 3-month trading volume is 661.34K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) trade information

Sporting -5.39% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the GNK stock price touched $15.81 or saw a rise of 12.12%. Year-to-date, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited shares have moved 114.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have changed -17.78%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $27.15, which means that the shares’ value could jump 41.77% from current levels. The projected low price target is $19.00 while the price target rests at a high of $36.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -127.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.18% from current levels.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -3.24% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 35.80%.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $120.98 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $110.44 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $53.02 million and $95.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 128.20% for the current quarter and 15.70% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 28.90% over the past 5 years.

GNK Dividends

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between November 02 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.08 at a share yield of 0.51%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 7.37% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 46.49% with a share float percentage of 50.18%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Genco Shipping & Trading Limited having a total of 145 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Centerbridge Partners, L.P. with over 10.21 million shares worth more than $75.18 million. As of Dec 30, 2020, Centerbridge Partners, L.P. held 24.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Strategic Value Partners, LLC, with the holding of over 8.17 million shares as of Dec 30, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $60.1 million and represent 19.48% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.16% shares in the company for having 1.32 million shares of worth $13.89 million while later fund manager owns 0.74 million shares of worth $5.82 million as of Jan 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.75% of company’s outstanding stock.