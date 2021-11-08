Fastly Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has seen 0.88 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.34B, closed the recent trade at $50.92 per share which meant it gained $1.13 on the day or 2.26% during that session. The FSLY stock price is -141.06% off its 52-week high price of $122.75 and 33.48% above the 52-week low of $33.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.24 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.27 million shares.

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) trade information

Sporting 2.26% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the FSLY stock price touched $50.92 or saw a rise of 13.14%. Year-to-date, Fastly Inc. shares have moved -43.01%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) have changed 22.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 18.82 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.27.

Fastly Inc. (FSLY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 17.93% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 18.80%.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $83.8 million for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $91.41 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -22.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 30.00%.

FSLY Dividends

Fastly Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between October 26 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Fastly Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 11.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 65.51% with a share float percentage of 74.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fastly Inc. having a total of 442 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Morgan Stanley with over 13.47 million shares worth more than $802.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley held 11.55% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Abdiel Capital Advisors, LP, with the holding of over 11.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $707.44 million and represent 10.18% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Morgan Stanley Inst Fund Tr-Discovery Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.49% shares in the company for having 2.9 million shares of worth $173.09 million while later fund manager owns 2.69 million shares of worth $160.39 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.31% of company’s outstanding stock.