Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Forecasts And Estimates For The Near Future

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) has seen 0.69 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $243.38M, closed the recent trade at $6.72 per share which meant it lost -$0.3 on the day or -4.27% during that session. The EVAX stock price is -272.62% off its 52-week high price of $25.04 and 23.21% above the 52-week low of $5.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 7.46 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 776.45K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.34.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) trade information

Sporting -4.27% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the EVAX stock price touched $6.72 or saw a rise of 73.16%. Year-to-date, Evaxion Biotech A/S shares have moved -29.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -7.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) have changed -19.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 5070.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.04.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $21.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -212.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -167.86% from the levels at last check today.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 11.61% over the past 6 months.

EVAX Dividends

Evaxion Biotech A/S is expected to release its next earnings report on August 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 4.60% with a share float percentage of 4.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Evaxion Biotech A/S having a total of 10 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Maven Securities Limited with over 0.23 million shares worth more than $1.36 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Maven Securities Limited held 1.20% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Granite Point Capital Management, L.P., with the holding of over 0.22 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.33 million and represent 1.17% of shares outstanding.