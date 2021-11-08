EOG Resources Inc.. (NYSE: EOG) Disappointed Wall Street By Gaining 4.64%

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 7.18 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $53.07B, closed the last trade at $95.12 per share which meant it gained $4.22 on the day or 4.64% during that session. The EOG stock price is -0.55% off its 52-week high price of $95.64 and 64.67% above the 52-week low of $33.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.46 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 4 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 35 have rated it as a Hold, with 23 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.97.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) trade information

Sporting 4.64% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the EOG stock price touched $95.12 or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, EOG Resources Inc. shares have moved 93.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.88%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG) have changed 10.88%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.31 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $108.95, which means that the shares’ value could jump 12.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $84.33 while the price target rests at a high of $130.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -36.67% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 11.34% from current levels.

EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 13.93% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 47.70%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.5 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.71 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 33.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -122.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 67.92%.

EOG Dividends

EOG Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 03 and November 08 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 1.65 at a share yield of 1.73%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months, with a 5 Year Average Dividend Yield of 1.35%.

EOG Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 91.54% with a share float percentage of 91.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with EOG Resources Inc. having a total of 1,278 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Capital Research Global Investors with over 71.27 million shares worth more than $5.17 billion. As of Mar 30, 2021, Capital Research Global Investors held 12.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital International Investors, with the holding of over 55.21 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $4.0 billion and represent 9.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Amcap Fund. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.16% shares in the company for having 24.29 million shares of worth $2.03 billion while later fund manager owns 22.31 million shares of worth $1.86 billion as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.82% of company’s outstanding stock.