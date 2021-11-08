Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) Is Another Fantastic Bargain Stock

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) has a beta value of -0.40 and has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $143.69M, closed the recent trade at $4.32 per share which meant it lost -$0.18 on the day or -4.00% during that session. The DOGZ stock price is -12.27% off its 52-week high price of $4.85 and 69.91% above the 52-week low of $1.30. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 688.12K shares.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) trade information

Sporting -4.00% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the DOGZ stock price touched $4.32 or saw a rise of 9.43%. Year-to-date, Dogness (International) Corporation shares have moved 113.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 15.98%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ) have changed 41.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.45 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.46.

Dogness (International) Corporation (DOGZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 221.43% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -24.20% over the past 5 years.

DOGZ Dividends

Dogness (International) Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on June 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dogness (International) Corporation (NASDAQ:DOGZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.33% with a share float percentage of 6.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dogness (International) Corporation having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 49220.0 shares worth more than $0.1 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP held 0.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 40290.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $85011.0 and represent 0.14% of shares outstanding.