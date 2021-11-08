Denison Mines Corp. (DNN): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) has a beta value of 2.01 and has seen 7.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.55B, closed the recent trade at $2.02 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 4.66% during that session. The DNN stock price is 0.99% off its 52-week high price of $2.00 and 83.17% above the 52-week low of $0.34. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 14.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.43 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Sporting 4.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the DNN stock price touched $2.02 or saw a rise of 0.98%. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp. shares have moved 198.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) have changed 37.86%. Short interest in the company has seen 23.29 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 10.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.90 while the price target rests at a high of $3.04. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -50.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.94% from the levels at last check today.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 69.30% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.80%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.84 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $3.22 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2018.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.50% over the past 5 years.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.21% with a share float percentage of 22.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denison Mines Corp. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MMCAP International, Inc. SPC with over 36.26 million shares worth more than $39.53 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, MMCAP International, Inc. SPC held 4.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd, with the holding of over 18.25 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.89 million and represent 2.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. As of Jun 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.62% shares in the company for having 21.07 million shares of worth $25.08 million while later fund manager owns 11.85 million shares of worth $14.81 million as of May 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.