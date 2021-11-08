Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) Slumps 5.27%, A Gain For Bears

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has a beta value of 1.35 and has seen 6.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.09B, closed the recent trade at $9.28 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 5.27% during that session. The DCPH stock price is -637.07% off its 52-week high price of $68.40 and 6.25% above the 52-week low of $8.70. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 901.25K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.80. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.27.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) trade information

Sporting 5.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the DCPH stock price touched $9.28 or saw a rise of 75.57%. Year-to-date, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares have moved -84.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -73.58%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) have changed -72.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.05.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 53.6% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $64.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -589.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.76% from the levels at last check today.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -73.20% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 125.20%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $22.6 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $23.37 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $7.05 million and $19.49 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 220.60% for the current quarter and 19.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -49.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -6.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 21.00%.

DCPH Dividends

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Major holders

Insiders own 29.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 77.00% with a share float percentage of 109.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. having a total of 241 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Redmile Group, LLC with over 4.24 million shares worth more than $155.4 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Redmile Group, LLC held 7.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 3.93 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $143.79 million and represent 6.77% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.38% shares in the company for having 1.38 million shares of worth $43.56 million while later fund manager owns 1.15 million shares of worth $42.01 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.98% of company’s outstanding stock.