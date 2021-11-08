Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2021

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) has a beta value of 0.42 and has seen 1.93 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $106.00M, closed the last trade at $1.08 per share which meant it lost -$0.02 on the day or -1.82% during that session. The CHEK stock price is -315.74% off its 52-week high price of $4.49 and 77.78% above the 52-week low of $0.24. The 3-month trading volume is 1.45 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.05.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) trade information

Sporting -1.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the CHEK stock price touched $1.08 or saw a rise of 17.56%. Year-to-date, Check-Cap Ltd. shares have moved 134.78%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 20.68%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK) have changed 28.42%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 64.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -177.78% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -177.78% from current levels.

Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -24.48% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 48.30% over the past 5 years.

CHEK Dividends

Check-Cap Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between August 04 and August 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHEK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.28% with a share float percentage of 11.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Check-Cap Ltd. having a total of 31 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are CVI Holdings, LLC with over 2.61 million shares worth more than $3.35 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, CVI Holdings, LLC held 49.03% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Hudson Bay Capital Management LP, with the holding of over 1.14 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.46 million and represent 21.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 57.23% shares in the company for having 3.05 million shares of worth $2.67 million while later fund manager owns 58636.0 shares of worth $63326.0 as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.10% of company’s outstanding stock.