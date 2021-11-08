Can Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Future Potential Be Undermined By Current Price Volatility?

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has a beta value of 0.92 and has seen 70.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $38.55B, closed the last trade at $4.10 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.99% during that session. The ITUB stock price is -35.37% off its 52-week high price of $5.55 and 14.15% above the 52-week low of $3.52. The 3-month trading volume is 39.00 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.13.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) trade information

Sporting 0.99% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the ITUB stock price touched $4.10 or saw a rise of 6.82%. Year-to-date, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. shares have moved -17.17%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.74%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) have changed -7.45%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.78, which means that the shares’ value could jump 29.07% from current levels. The projected low price target is $4.65 while the price target rests at a high of $7.20. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -75.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -13.41% from current levels.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -6.15% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 17.50%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $6.11 billion for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $6.14 billion for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $5.27 billion and $6.84 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.80% for the current quarter and -10.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -4.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest -30.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.50%.

ITUB Dividends

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.11 at a share yield of 2.68%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 24.14% with a share float percentage of 24.14%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. having a total of 460 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schroder Investment Management Group with over 162.91 million shares worth more than $979.06 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Schroder Investment Management Group held 3.36% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 130.35 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $783.42 million and represent 2.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Harding, Loevner Funds, Inc-International Equity Portfolio and Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund. As of Apr 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 52.33 million shares of worth $261.67 million while later fund manager owns 32.17 million shares of worth $185.61 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.66% of company’s outstanding stock.