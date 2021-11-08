Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ: BTB) investors to reap big returns again

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) has a beta value of 1.39 and has seen 1.35 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.80M, closed the recent trade at $1.46 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 19.67% during that session. The BTB stock price is -358.22% off its 52-week high price of $6.69 and 49.32% above the 52-week low of $0.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 million shares.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) trade information

Sporting 19.67% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the BTB stock price touched $1.46 or saw a fall of -3.55%. Year-to-date, Bit Brother Limited shares have moved -29.89%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB) have changed 33.10%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.26.

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -38.69% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.00% over the past 5 years.

BTB Dividends

Bit Brother Limited is expected to release its next earnings report in December this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bit Brother Limited (NASDAQ:BTB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.06% with a share float percentage of 6.07%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bit Brother Limited having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company.