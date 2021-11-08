Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Forecast To Fall -8.87% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) has a beta value of 1.84 and has seen 5.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.04B, closed the recent trade at $21.12 per share which meant it lost -$1.45 on the day or -6.42% during that session. The BBBY stock price is -155.21% off its 52-week high price of $53.90 and 36.65% above the 52-week low of $13.38. The 3-month trading volume is 8.05 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) is an Underweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.52.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) trade information

Sporting -6.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the BBBY stock price touched $21.12 or saw a rise of 17.88%. Year-to-date, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares have moved 27.08%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 60.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) have changed 45.61%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $19.40, which means that the shares’ value could drop -8.87% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -60.98% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 43.18% from the levels at last check today.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -10.29% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -10.00%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.06 billion for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.02 billion for the next quarter concluding in Nov 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -18.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 68.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 53.30%.

BBBY Dividends

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between January 05 and January 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 105.50% with a share float percentage of 106.99%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. having a total of 376 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 17.25 million shares worth more than $574.32 million. As of Jun 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 16.51% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 13.87 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $461.75 million and represent 13.27% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of May 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 10.03% shares in the company for having 10.49 million shares of worth $293.53 million while later fund manager owns 7.19 million shares of worth $239.44 million as of Jun 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 6.88% of company’s outstanding stock.