Bears Are Back On The Defensive As Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) swung 10.29%

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has a beta value of 3.66 and has seen 2.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.24B, closed the recent trade at $35.29 per share which meant it gained $3.29 on the day or 10.29% during that session. The BE stock price is -27.37% off its 52-week high price of $44.95 and 59.05% above the 52-week low of $14.45. The 3-month trading volume is 3.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 11 out of 17 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.07.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Sporting 10.29% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Friday, 11/05/21 when the BE stock price touched $35.29 or saw a fall of -1.91%. Year-to-date, Bloom Energy Corporation shares have moved 11.65%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) have changed 67.01%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $33.19, which means that the shares’ value could drop -6.33% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $21.00 while the price target rests at a high of $41.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -16.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 40.49% from the levels at last check today.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 59.28% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.40%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $241.48 million for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $306.46 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $221.25 million and $249.39 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 9.10% for the current quarter and 22.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.80% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2021 is a modest 57.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 25.00%.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between October 27 and November 01 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.98% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.59% with a share float percentage of 72.47%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bloom Energy Corporation having a total of 409 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 17.02 million shares worth more than $460.27 million. As of Mar 30, 2021, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 11.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 11.62 million shares as of Mar 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $314.25 million and represent 8.03% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Feb 27, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.23% shares in the company for having 7.56 million shares of worth $215.82 million while later fund manager owns 3.66 million shares of worth $98.97 million as of Mar 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.53% of company’s outstanding stock.